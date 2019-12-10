TOPSHAM – Erica R. Hovey, 32, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Erica was born on Dec. 9, 1986 in Brunswick, daughter of David Wayne Hovey and Laurie Ann Jewett-Hovey. She was a homemaker and loving mother, daughter, sister and friend.

Erica was known for her beautiful smile, charming personality, intoxicating laugh and generous heart. She was a crafty person, with various skills picked up from helping her Dad. She was also artistic, a trait she inherited from her Mom. Though her time here was short, her impact was great on all who were fortunate enough to know her.

She loved her daughter and family above all and it showed in the way she interacted with them. She never missed the chance to spend time with her family. Erica gave much of her time taking care of her parents before their passing early in 2017. She was a kind and compassionate soul who will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by her daughter, Natalie Rose Maney; her sister, Amber Hovey and her husband Lee Ahearn; her nephews, Alexander Hovey and Christopher Ahearn of Topsham; her sister, Brandy Hovey and her nephew Wayne Daniel Derocher, Jr. of Topsham. She is also survived by Shane Maney, co-parent and longtime friend, of Bath.

Erica is predeceased by her father and mother.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Topsham Grange Hall, 47 Pleasant St., Topsham.

