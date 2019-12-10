WEST BATH – Laura M. Small, 84, a resident of Berry’s Mills Road, West Bath died Dec. 4, 2019 at Beaumont Nursing Home, Northborough, Mass.

She was born in Norwich, N.Y., Sept. 6, 1935, the daughter of Marc N. and Lilla M. Sherman King. She attended Pennsylvania and New York elementary schools, Bath Central Grammer, and graduated in the Class of 1953 from Morse High School. She graduated in the Class of 1954 from Burdette College, Boston, Mass.

Mrs. Small was employed as a teller for Suffolk Franklin Savings Bank of Boston, the Bath Trust Company and First National Bank of Bath. She also worked in Saranac Lake, N.Y. with the American Management Association. She was a bookkeeper for Mikelsky’s Furniture in Bath and WIGY/WJTO Radio in West Bath. For 19 years, until her retirement in 1998, Mrs. Small was the Tax Collector, Town Clerk and Treasurer for the Town of West Bath.

She married Wilbert B. Small on April 27, 1974 who passed away on Jan. 8, 2010.

She was a member and treasurer of the Bath Chapter of Business and Professional Women. She was a member, trustee and treasurer of the Bath United Methodist Church.

She was on the Town of West Bath’s Finance Committee and also participated and Honorary Life Member of the West Bath Historical Society. In 2008 she and her husband received a Special Recognition Award from the West Bath Board of Selectman for their many years of dedicated service to West Bath.

She is survived by two daughters, Jill A. Hickey of Maynard, Mass. and her husband Tom, Carrie L. Walsh of Hudson, Mass. and her husband Brian; two grandsons, Kevin P. and Matthew T. Hickey, two granddaughters Calleigh E, and Lauren D.; one sister, Edna J. Waterhouse; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held noon to 2 p.m. Saturday Dec. 14, at David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath, where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. To express your thoughts and condolences please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Memorial contributions may be made

in her memory to:

Bath High School Alumni Association

Att. Ann London

(treasurer)

250 Centre St.,

Bath, ME 04530

