GIRLS

Ali Bragg, Cape Elizabeth sophomore: Bragg was runner-up in the Class B 100-yard breast stroke (1 minute, 09.07 seconds) as well as in the 500 freestyle (5:19.79) for the three-time defending state champs.

Madi Bunnell-Parker, Cheverus freshman: A talented athlete who excels in basketball and softball, Bunnell-Parker already is threatening school records in the breast stroke and butterfly.

Mae Causey, Falmouth senior: At the Class A state meet, Causey placed third in the 100 butterfly (1:00.63), fourth in the 50 freestyle (25.81) and anchored two relays.

Haily Harper, Morse senior: Harper is the defending Class B state champion in the 200 individual medley (2:10.31) as well as in the 100 breast stroke (1:07.11).

Olivia Harper, Morse senior: Harper is the defending Class B state champion in the 100 butterfly (54.98) and the state record holder in the 100 backstroke (54.22). She plans to continue her career at the University of Tennessee.

Aurelia Leonard, Biddeford sophomore: Leonard was the Class A runner-up in the 100 freestyle (55.84) and fifth in the 100 backstroke.

Caroline Mahoney, Cape Elizabeth senior: Mahoney is the defending Class B state champ in the 50 free (23.58) and 100 backstroke (55.12). She also helped set all three relay state records.

Jaehee Park, Greely junior: Park was the Class B runner-up in the 100 butterfly (1:00.62). She also placed third in the 200 freestyle (1:57.06).

Lilly Smith, Falmouth senior: Smith is the defending Class A state champion in diving, scoring 370.20 points to outdistance a field of 15.

Ella Yentsch, Kennebunk senior: In the Class A state meet, Yentsch placed third in the 200 free (2:01.33) and third in the 500 free (5:29.08). She also anchored two relays.

BOYS

Nicco Bartone, Brunswick senior: Bartone was the Class A runner-up in the 100-yard breast stroke (1 minute, 01.77 seconds). He also placed fourth in the 50 free (22.38).

Anibal Berry-Gaviria, Mt. Ararat sophomore: Berry-Gaviria is the defending Class A state champion in diving, tallying 352.35 points. He also won the Palmer Invitational with a season-high score of 403.75.

Brady Fluet, Greely junior: After two years exclusively as a club swimmer, Fluet joins the Rangers and is an immediate threat in multiple events. He swam 2:05 in the 200 individual medley in his opening meet.

Quinton Hastings, Cheverus senior: Hastings was the Class A runner-up in the 50 and 100 freestyle. He also swam on the winning medley and 200 free relays to help the Stags win a seventh straight state title.

Keegan McKenney, Cape Elizabeth sophomore: McKenney is the defending Class B state champion in the 500 freestyle (4:50.86). He also placed third in the 200 individual medley (2:00.97).

Owen McLaughlin, Deering senior: McLaughlin is the defending Class A state champion in the 200 freestyle (1:43.01) and the 100 butterfly (51.65). He plans to continue his career at the University of Pittsburgh.

Gavin McLeod, Scarborough junior: McLeod is the defending Class A state champion in the 500 freestyle (4:45.51). He also placed third in the 200 free.

Brim Peabody, Cheverus junior: Peabody was the Class A runner-up in the 200 and 500 freestyle. He also won the 2.4-mile Peaks to Portland swim in July.

Ethan Smith, Cape Elizabeth sophomore: Smith is the defending Class B state champion in the 100 butterfly (52.26). He also placed fourth in the 50 free (22.54) and led off the winning 200 free relay.

Evan Willertz, Morse junior: Willertz was the Class B runner-up in the 100 backstroke (55.20). He also placed third in the 100 butterfly (54.40).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »