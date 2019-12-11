Cumulative total for the season, as of
:
cases
Replay
The official influenza season is well underway in Maine with more than three times the number of cases reported at this time last year. There has been one death due to the flu or its complications and 13 people have been hospitalized so far.
The numbers of flu cases shown here are confirmed positive influenza tests.
Hover over the map for detailed county-by-county statistics, or compare week-by-week numbers by hovering over each week’s bar in the bar chart.
This interactive was updated on December 11, 2019 to include the most recent data from the previous week. The data are taken from the Maine CDC’s Weekly Surveillance Reports and are preliminary and subject to change.
