HARPSWELL — The Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program monthly mobile food pantry will be at the town office from 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19. This will be the mobile pantry’s last visit of 2019.

According to MCPP’s website, the program began in 2016 and has since served 60-80 Harpswell households every month. All are welcome and you do not need to be an MCPP food pantry client to attend, but the organization asks that recipients bring their own bags or boxes and arrive early.

MCPP is a nonprofit organization offering eight different food service programs to help with hunger in the Midcoast region.

