BRIDGTON – Arthur “Artie” Davis died suddenly on Dec. 6, 2019, at his home in Bridgton. Artie was a lifelong resident of Bridgton. He was born Feb. 15, 1979, to Corinne and Gordon Davis. Artie was a gentle giant, he was a kind, compassionate and loyal friend. Artie was a baseball card collector, an avid reader and a big New England Sports fan. Artie enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and most of all his nieces and nephews. By far the role he took most pride in was that of uncle. Artie loved to travel, he looked forward to embarking on adventures with his sisters and visiting baseball stadiums with his dad. Artie’s hallmarks were his sharp intellect, his quick wit and great sense of humor. No one stood a chance in a trivia game against him.

Artie was a graduate of Lake Region High school. For the last 18 years, Artie worked at NFI North/Bridge Crossing in Bridgton, as a direct care counselor. Artie’s work was an important part of who he was. He embraced the opportunity to work with children and attempted to make a lasting impact on all the children that were in his care.

The loss of Artie will leave a big hole in his community. His candle burned very bright. He always had a kind word, a smile and a joke for anyone who needed one. He was loved by so many because of this. Artie is survived by his mother, Corinne Davis of Bridgton; his father, Gordon Davis and his wife, Patricia Davis, of Harrison; his sister, Sarah Davis and her husband, Edson Vassoler, of Raymond; his sister, Nicole McLeod and her husband, Chris, of Clarksville, Tenn.; his nephew, Duncan; his three nieces, Fiona, Isabella and Julianna; as well as many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019 at Chandler Funeral Home, 8 Elm Street in Bridgton from 5 p.m. -7 p.m. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Church in Bridgton. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Memory of Arthur F. Davis to The Bridgton Public Library to keep his love

of reading alive.

