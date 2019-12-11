BIDDEFORD – Armande Fecteau, 88, of Biddeford, passed away early Monday morning on Dec. 9, 2019, at Southridge Living Center in Biddeford.

She was born in St. Francois, New Brunswick, Canada, on Dec. 1, 1931, a daughter of Paul and Julie (Bouchard) Sylvain. She was educated in Canada and moved to the United States in 1969.

Armande was employed by the local mills for many years. She also was a homemaker who enjoyed raising her family.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards, knitting and sewing. She was a volunteer for St. Vincent’s de Paul in Biddeford for many years.

Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mrs. Fecteau was a parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish.

She was predeceased by her husband, Leandre Fecteau, two sons, Raymond and Clermont Fecteau and five siblings, Fernande, Rina, Lionel, Raoul and Carmel.

She is survived by five children, Jean-Luc Fecteau and his wife, Diane, Murielle Belanger and her husband, Terry, Bertrand Fecteau, Lucien Fecteau and his wife, Celeste, Rheo Fecteau and his wife, Lisa and Gilles Fecteau and his wife, Lorrie, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Sylvio Sylvain and his wife, Micheline, nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Most Holy Trinity Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Armande’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

