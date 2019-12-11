WESTBROOK – Hazel Ann (Chadbourne) Wollbrinck, 72, of Westbrook died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Gosnell House in Scarborough. She was born in Greenville, Maine, on April 17, 1947. She was the daughter of Robert E. Chadbourne Sr. and Albertine E. Jock. She attended Portland High School. She was predeceased by her father and mother; her son, Troy A. Dionne; brother, Robert E. Chadbourne Jr.; husband, Edward Leskowsky; and husband, Fred “Raven” Wollbrinck.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina M. Smith; her son, Robert J. Leskowsky; her sisters, Tammy Burovac and Debbie Hopkins; and brother, Greg Chadbourne. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Hazel owned her own jewelry business where she met her large group of Facebook friends who share her same passions. She was an avid gardener who enjoyed her flowers. She loved celebrating holidays with family and friends, riding motorcycles, crafts, writing poetry, and most of all loved collecting china.

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough for all their love, support, and special care they showed Hazel and her family during her stay. Memorial contributions to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House are welcomed.

Services will be held Sunday, December 15, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais, & Segee, 35 Church Street, where there will be a viewing from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. followed by a celebration of life which will be at 4 p.m. at Keeley’s Banquet Center, 178 Warren Ave. in Portland.

