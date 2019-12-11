PORTLAND – Pellegrino “Pete” “Pee-Wee” DeSarno passed away early Sunday, morning on the day of the “Feast of the Immaculate Conception”, Dec. 8, 2019. He was born in Portland Aug. 11, 1939, the sixth child of six children born to Pasquale DeSarno and Catherine Villacci-DeSarno.He served as an alter boy for 14 years at St. Peters Roman Catholic Church.He graduated from Portland High School in 1957, where he was an All State football player (defensive end) and a member of the “Bronzy Club”.In the late 50s and early 60s he played semi-professional football for the Portland Sea Hawks. Pete was a lifetime member of the Italian Heritage Center, Portland Eagles, Portland Elks Lodge and the Portland Boys and Girls Clubs Alumni Association.A printer by trade, he worked at S.D. Warren paper mill in Westbrook for 37 years.Pellegrino (Pete) was a “jack of all trades and master of many.” He enjoyed, and was involved in, many building construction projects, including building his family a lake view summer cottage in South Casco. Many family summer celebrations took place there. None were bigger or better than “Uncle Pete’s” annual Forth of July parties.His greatest joy was spending time with his family, friends, and neighbors. Each Sunday was spent cooking with his beloved wife and eating, with family, the many Italian dishes he was famous for. Homemade pasta and sauce was always on the menu. It was accompanied with homemade: pizza, stuffed bread, and Italian cookies.Pete’s passion was coaching his two boys in various sports, including being the head coach of a Portland Little Ladd football team. He would travel anywhere to watch his two sons participate in any and all of their athletic events.He is survived by his wife of 53 years; Josephine Russo-DeSarno; two sons Ralph and Peter DeSarno, sister Anna DeSarno-Kenney; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sister Camilla DeSarno-Olore, brothers Antonio, Ralph, and Fred DeSarno.Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday Dec. 12, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. Prayers will be recited at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.To view Pete’s guestbook or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit, www.athutchins.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous