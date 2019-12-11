Harvey Weinstein, who is awaiting trial on rape charges, must post a $5 million bail, increased from $1 million, after prosecutors said the former movie producer repeatedly violated the conditions of his release by disabling a device that tracks his whereabouts.

In setting the new bail conditions, New York State Supreme Court Justice James Burke also ordered Weinstein to continue wearing the ankle bracelet.

Weinstein, 67, left part of his electronic monitor at home in Bedford, New York, rendering it inactive on at least 56 occasions, prosecutor Joan Illuzzi said at a Dec. 6 hearing. The device has two parts, one Weinstein wears around his ankle and another that emits a signal, she said.

Weinstein, who appeared in court in Manhattan on Wednesday shuffling slowly with a walker, is to undergo back surgery Thursday after an auto accident in August, his lawyer Arthur Aidala told the judge. The surgery shouldn’t affect Weinstein’s readiness for trial in January, Aidala said.

Burke warned Weinstein not to make any excuses.

“If you have any further medical issues, the court will not be terribly understanding,” the judge said. “The court will issue a warrant for your arrest.”

“I’ll be there before anybody,” Weinstein replied.

