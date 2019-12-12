DAYTON – John C. Hanusek, 93, of Dayton died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. He was born Oct. 9, 1926, in Saco, to Joseph and Margaret (Glaude) Hanusek. Educated in Saco schools, he attended Thornton Academy and received his diploma.

He served in four years the U.S. Navy during World War II, and two years in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

On April 14, 1952, he married Gertrude T. Turgeon in Saco.

John had been employed for 28 years with Pepperell Mfg. / Biddeford Textile, retiring in 1986 due to ill health.

He was a lifemember of the V.F.W. and the American Legion, and was a third and fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus, all in Old Orchard Beach. He was also a National Home Life Member.

He had enjoyed singing in the church choir at St. Margaret’s and St. Philip’s Church.

John was predeceased by Gertrude, his wife of 62 years, on Nov. 20, 2013, and also by his seven siblings.

Surviving are: One son, John C. Hanusek, Jr. ad wife Linda of Dayton; three daughters: Gail Arnold and husband Keith of Tarpon Springs, Fla., Margaret Hanusek and Mark Morissette of Lyman, Tina Antoine and husband, Brian, of Dayton; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews

There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, at St. Philip’s Church in Lyman. Burial will follow at noon in Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Stanley Road in Springvale. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

