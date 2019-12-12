Annual craft fair – Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Highland Lake Grange, 9 Hardy Road (corner of Hardy Road and Route 302), Westbrook. Knitted items, toys, fairy houses, dream catchers, jewelry, wood products, cards, gift baskets, etched glassware and more and a bake sale. The kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch. Come support the local crafters.

