SCARBOROUGH — At a special ceremony at The Locker Project Warehouse in Scarborough, Town & Country FCU representatives made a significant contribution to The Locker Project that will enable 500 backpacks to be created for needy kids and families over the long, upcoming holiday break. The 500 backpacks represent nearly two-thirds of all of the backpacks that the Locker Project is providing to needy kids this holiday season.

“This contribution represents a unique opportunity to provide hundreds of kids with a special gift this holiday season — the gift of food,” said Jon Paradise, Vice President of Communications and Public Relations at Town & Country FCU. “With this year’s holiday break lasting nearly two weeks, this is especially challenging to make sure that food-insecure kids and their families get enough to eat. In this season of giving, we are proud to be able to make a contribution that will give comfort to area children and enable them to look forward to the holiday break rather than worry about being hungry.”

According to The Locker Project, the backpacks will be provided to kids in Portland, South Portland and Westbrook schools. Kathryn Sargent, Executive Director of The Locker Project, said, “This contribution will be a huge help to the families we serve and make such a positive difference at the holidays. We are very appreciative to Town & Country for thinking of us with this generous donation.”

In addition to the contribution, staff from Town & Country FCU will be volunteering at The Locker Project to assist with packing many of the backpacks during the next two weeks, prior to them being delivered to schools to distribute to needy kids on December 19th and 20th.

“No child should go hungry, especially during the holidays, so we feel really fortunate to be able to help in this meaningful way,” added Paradise.

