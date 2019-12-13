Despite the recent five-game losing streak, the Boston Bruins are trying keeping things in perspective, and panic hasn’t slipped into their game.

That’s because off the ice, they’re not too worried. Yet.

“You’ve got to take positives from every game,” said Charlie McAvoy after the Thursday night’s 3-2 loss in Tampa Bay. “Even when you’re winning, you can’t sit there and start to become complacent or have this false belief that maybe you’re better than you are. I think we know the kind of team we are in here, we know we’re a special group. These things happen.”

The Bruins two most-recent losses were games they could have won, but also games in which they opened the scoring and went on to lose. In Tampa Bay, they allowed two power-play goals in the third period.

The luck they appeared to have in the games where they’d come from behind to earn a win has started turn the other way.

“We’re kind of going through it right now and trying to find a recipe to get back in the win column,” said McAvoy. “As frustrating as it is, it’s just a handful of games in December. A little bit of perspective goes a long way. At the same time, we want to win. We’re competitors and no one is really happy in here.

“That being said, perspective.”

FLYERS: Philadelphia forward Oskar Lindblom will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a cancerous tumor that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones.

The 23-year-old from Sweden had 11 goals and 18 points in 30 games this season. Lindblom has 30 goals in 134 career games over two-plus seasons with the Flyers. The Flyers had said earlier this week only that Lindblom would miss games because of an upper-body injury.

“The Flyers will do everything possible to support Oskar and assist him in securing the best care available,” General Manager Chuck Fletcher said Friday.

The Flyers said they will have no further comment and asked “that Oskar be afforded a period of privacy so that he may focus his efforts on his treatment and a return to full health.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »