The percentage of Maine high school students who report using e-cigarettes, or vaping, has nearly doubled in the last two years, according to a new report from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Almost 29 percent of Maine high school students currently use e-cigarettes compared to 15.3 percent in 2017, according to results of the 2019 Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey released Friday.

At the same time, the percentage of high school students who reported using conventional cigarettes dropped from 8.8 percent in 2017 to 7.1 percent this year.

“Notably, the 2019 responses show a decrease in the percentage of Maine students who smoke or use other forms of conventional tobacco products,” said Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC in a news release.

“Young people in Maine are getting the message that tobacco use is dangerous. But they need to realize that vaping also poses great risks to their health.”

The survey, conducted every two years, is a collaboration between the Maine CDC and the Maine Department of Education. All middle and high school students are invited to participate.

