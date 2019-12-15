A simple address belies the elegance of an incredible property in Kennebunkport. #A4 at 42 South Maine St. is within the former estate of Booth Tarkington, author of Pulitzer Prize winners “The Magnificent Ambersons” and “Alice Adams” as well as the alleged inventor of the Sidecar cocktail.

Tarkington called the estate Seawood, spending long summers in Kennebunkport from when he built the home in 1917 until he passed away in 1946. In 1991, the property was converted to just four, house-sized condominiums. Two of the original owners still live there.

The estate is on a 4-acre plot set back from quiet, narrow Maine Street behind a low-slung stone wall, gardens originally designed by Susanah Tarkington and old growth trees.

Filled with sunshine, this two-floor condo in the east wing of the home is comfortable and charming. If you’re not relaxing in the gardens, you can see the ocean glittering from several of the 8 rooms in the house.

On the first-floor, a great room with a fireplace follows the original lines of the mansion going from the front to the back of the home. The recently renovated kitchen features LG appliances and a classic, black-and-white checker floor and splashback. Along with the formal dining room, these are ideal, generous spaces for entertaining. The family room could be a home office or media room. A luxurious Master Suite and third bedroom on the second floor give you space to retreat.

A final, essential detail: Often thought of as a summer enclave, this town thrives year-round. You can walk or ride a bike from home to several beaches and downtown Kennebunkport or explore 15 miles of trails maintained by the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust. Christmas Prelude celebrations make early December glow.

If there were ever a time to use the phrase “a rare opportunity” in reference to real estate and really mean it, this is it.

42 South Maine St., #A4 is listed at $739,995 by Denise Hodsdon at Kennebunk Beach Realty. Please contact Denise at 207-604-7746; 207-251-4315 or at [email protected]

