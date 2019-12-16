FALMOUTH — Gilsland Farm rings in the winter solstice on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Maine Audubon, and Evelyn Rysdyk and Allie Knowlton from Spirit Passage will hold the 7-9 p.m. event. Storytelling by Margi Huber, rituals from around the globe and a fire ceremony will be featured. Refreshments will be served.

The event costs $5 for members and $7 for nonmembers.

