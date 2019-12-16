CUMBERLAND/NORTH YARMOUTH — Greely lacrosse players and volunteers will collect and dispose of Christmas trees for $20 a tree on Dec. 28 and Jan. 4.
Those who wish to leave their tree for pickup can register for the service at greelylacrosse.org. Payment can be made by mailing a check or in a labeled envelope taped to a door or in a mailbox.
Proceeds benefit the Greely High School boys lacrosse program.
