CUMBERLAND/NORTH YARMOUTH — Greely lacrosse players and volunteers will collect and dispose of Christmas trees for $20 a tree on Dec. 28 and Jan. 4.

Those who wish to leave their tree for pickup can register for the service at greelylacrosse.org. Payment can be made by mailing a check or in a labeled envelope taped to a door or in a mailbox.

Proceeds benefit the Greely High School boys lacrosse program.

