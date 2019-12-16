CUMBERLAND — The Community Food Pantry will be accepting donations for a holiday food drive from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Town Hall. The 19th is the only available drop-off day because the food pantry does not have the space to hold donations ahead of time.

The Community Food Pantry provides for 80 area families every month and asks that interested individuals or groups sign up to donate a quantity of a particular item. To sign up, visit signupgenius.com/go/508044fa8a622a1fa7-tis2. Email Linda Shane at [email protected] for more information.

