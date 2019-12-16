Cumberland
Thur. 12/19 6 p.m. Board of Assessment Review TH
Mon. 12/23 7 p.m. Town Council TH
Durham
Thur. 12/19 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission TO
North Yarmouth
Thur. 12/26 7 p.m. Friends of Wescustogo TH
Pownal
Mon. 12/23 7 p.m. Select Board MH
Yarmouth
Thur. 12/19 5 p.m. Chamber of Commerce 925 Sligo Road
Thur. 12/19 6 p.m. Appointments Committee CR
Thur. 12/19 7 p.m. Town Council LC
