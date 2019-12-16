SOUTH PORTLAND – Lawrence Wesley Gribbin, 84, passed away Dec. 13, 2019. He was a beloved husband to Millie (deceased) and a much-loved father and father-in-law to Howard and Sarah.

Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 4-7 p.m.

A funeral and burial will take place in the spring.

For the full obituary, please go to: www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the: Animal Refuge League

