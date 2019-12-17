Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts visits the USS Maine Mast Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Roberts was joined last week by Westbrook Detective Dan Violette on the week-long convoy to the cemetery, with numerous stops along the way, laying wreaths on the graves of veterans and holding ceremonies to honor them and their families. Courtesy photo

Gorham Officer Dean Hannon solemnly stands after placing a wreath on a veteran’s grave at Arlington National Cemetery. Courtesy photo

Gorham Sgt. Ted Hatch places a wreath at the Korean War Memorial. Courtesy photo

