Here’s a holiday season quiz for you: It’s the most <fill in the blank> time of the year.

Wonderful?

Stressful?

Exciting?

Overwhelming?

I hope the answer for you is the first one, but more likely all of these answers ring true at some point during these few weeks. I cannot stress enough how important self-care is. Many of us overextend ourselves, trying to fulfill some unattainable Hallmark quality standard. Be kind to yourself. It’s essential that you make time for yourself to reflect, to relax and to reenergize.

To help with that, here a few things I’ve witnessed at community events recently I’m calling ‘Joy Through Action’. These are just short stories and instances that struck me and stuck with me over the last few weeks. I think it’s important to shine a light on the good things you see and share that good with others- perpetuate the joy. I think there’s a lesson in there somewhere about not overlooking what matters- I hope that these bring you some holiday cheer.

Refilling the Elf

Anyone who followed the Midcoast Tree Festival, may have seen me in an elf costume. To help promote the event I wore a costume much like that of Buddy the Elf. The big difference from the movie “Elf” is the costume actually fits Buddy in the movie. My costume, graciously given by my friend Charleen, was a “one size fits all” or so she said. As my wife helped me peel it on the first time, she read the package aloud “this says ‘Adult Medium: Also available in Large and Extra Large.’” But at that point, I figured I’d managed to squeeze into it, and I was sure it would stretch.

And it did. During the bed races, it stretched. During the downtown walkaround, it stretched. While putting out road signs, it stretched. And when Channel 13 offered to do six live look-ins on the morning of Opening Day of the Festival beginning at 5:15 a.m., it stretched then too. I figured, if I need to wear a silly costume to bring some attention and joy to this new event, then pride can easily be sacrificed.

After the TV crew left, and we were still at St. John’s, the principal told me that two students were arriving by fire engine that day and she said the whole school would be outside to greet them. So, I went out to greet the fire truck with the kids. I gave out free high fives, took some pictures on the fire truck and we all had some laughs.

I went back into St. John’s to take off my Adult Medium costume (which I had extended to a never-before-seen size I call Extra-Medium) and our volunteer crew made the final preparations for the festival’s opening night. By mid-afternoon, I was dragging. I’d been awake since 4 a.m. to be there for the TV shoot. We’d been setting up for almost two full days. I was drained.

I went to bring some things out to my car, and it happened to be when some parents were picking up their children after school at St. John’s. In the parking lot, I passed a family. The little girl looked at me with her mouth agape. She tugged on her Mom’s coat to get her attention but never took her eyes off me. I put the items in my car and saw her staring at me as I headed back to the building.

As I passed her I heard her say, “Mooooooommm. That’s the elf from this morning- he’s so funny.” And in an instant, I’m full again- energized and determined.

Two Santa Stories

For the sake of these stories, let just say I had a seat very close to where Santa was sitting twice this year. Once was at the Midcoast Tree Festival and the other was at the Maine Children’s Museum.

The first story is of Miles, not his real name but good enough for this story. Miles was incredibly nervous to meet Santa at this special event for sensory-sensitive children that Santa was attending. In fact, he came within 20 feet of Santa three different times but never crossed the room. Until he did- on the fourth try. He sat beside Santa on a bench and whispered what he wanted so only Santa could hear. He was asked if he wanted egg nog- he was unsure. He was told it tastes like melted ice cream. His uncertainty vanished. He had two glasses and even worked up the courage for a picture and a high five.

The second story is of Aubrey, again not her real name but that’s not important. She met Santa at the Midcoast Tree Festival. Unlike her anxious siblings, Aubrey couldn’t work up the courage to get near Santa- he was too big, too intimidating, just too much. After the family left the stage Aubrey was still nervous. When Santa walked around the festival to meet children and families, Aubrey literally ran out of the gymnasium. But about 45 minutes later, just before Santa left to get on his sleigh to depart, Santa had one last guest. Emboldened and confident Aubrey ascended the stairs. She stopped at the top. Inhaled deeply, and with the large strides reserved for children twice her height and twice her age, Aubrey approached Santa and confidently handed him a note. It was a Christmas wish list. She stood there as Santa read it. When it was over she gave a stern nod, grabbed a candy cane and marched off. She was quite pleased with her successful business transaction.

More next week…

These stories are more personal in nature than much of what I write in this space, but it’s important to remember what these busy times are for — it’s for joy. And connection. Next week I’ll share some other Joy Through Action stories with more of a business edge to them. Have a great week.

Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

