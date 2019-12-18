Falmouth student wins Lions’ state art contest

Hannah Martin, a student at Falmouth Middle School, is the state winner of the annual Peace Poster contest sponsored by the Maine Lions Clubs.

Third place was presented to Ava Stairs, a student at Freeport Middle School.

This year’s theme is “Journey of Peace.” The judging by four professional art educators was held Nov. 25, at the Maine College of Art in Portland. Posters were evaluated on originality, artistic merit and expression of theme.

Maine Lions Club District Peace Poster Chairman Aaron Tufts said he was impressed by the expression and creativity of the students throughout the state. “It is obvious that these young people have strong ideas about what peace means to them,” Tufts said.

More than 350,000 entries submitted worldwide in the annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest held to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people.

One international grand prize winner and 23 merit award winners will be selected by Feb. 1, 2020. The grand prize includes a cash award of $2,500, plus a trip for the winner and two family members to New York City for the awards ceremony at Lions Day with the United Nations. The 23 merit award winners will each receive a certificate and a cash award of $500.

Students nominated to U.S. academies

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, has nominated the following local students to the United States Service Academies:

United States Naval Academy – Annapolis

John Bassett, Cape Elizabeth High School; Grace Casey, Brunswick High School; Madeline Marks, Falmouth High School; Nathan Mars, Scarborough High School; Lucas Wright, Scarborough High School.

United States Military Academy – West Point

Grace Casey, Brunswick High School; Nathan Mars, Scarborough High School; Kelly Yoon, Falmouth High School.

United States Air Force Academy – Colorado Springs

Michael Luna, Portland, Cheverus High School; Nathan Mars, Scarborough High School; Sara Scrapchansky, Brunswick High School; Kelly Yoon, Falmouth High School.

United States Merchant Marine Academy – Kings Point

Madeline Marks, Falmouth High School and Nathan Mars, Scarborough High School.

To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, applicants must be nominated by an authorized nominating source, which includes members of Congress. The nominees were interviewed by a panel of six on their academic record, test scores, leadership ability, involvement in extra-curricular activities, and exemplified commitment to serving their country. Pingree nominated several students to more than one academy.

“This group represents some of Maine’s best and brightest. They have all demonstrated exceptional leadership, high academic standards and a passion for helping others,” Pingree said. “Whatever happens from here, they should all be proud of themselves. We are lucky that they have chosen to offer their talents in service to the country, and it’s an honor to nominate them.”

CBHS Seniors March With a Purpose

Casco Bay High School seniors marched down Congress Street to mail their college applications on Dec. 13 during the seventh annual “March to the Post Office,” a public affirmation of students’ higher education goals. Contributed

