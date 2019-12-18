BEREA, Ohio — Odell Beckham Jr. dramatically ended the drama.

He’s not leaving the Browns. Not now anyway.

Tired about speculation over his future, the flashy wide receiver emphatically said Wednesday he’s not looking to get out of Cleveland after just one frustrating season.

After reports over the past several weeks saying he was unhappy and had been telling other teams to “come get me” during games, Beckham stopped the conjecture by insisting that he’s committed to helping the Browns win.

“It’s done. It’s over with,” Beckham said to reporters. “I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here. We’re going to figure this thing out. It’s just too special to leave.”

Beckham’s first season with the Browns (6-8) hasn’t gone the way anyone expected.

The three-time Pro Bowler isn’t delivering the kind of big plays – he has just two touchdown catches – that made him a household name in New York as one of the NFL’s most dynamic players. He hasn’t developed chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield. And he has played with a sports hernia all season.

COWBOYS: Quarterback Dak Prescott has a shoulder injury that is limiting him in practice but shouldn’t keep him out Sunday when the Cowboys try to win the NFC East at Philadelphia.

Prescott didn’t throw during the portion of practice that was open to reporters Wednesday. Coach Jason Garrett said Prescott had an MRI and “everything seems to be OK.” Prescott was already dealing with injuries to his right index finger and left wrist.

The Cowboys and Eagles are tied for the NFC East lead at 7-7, but Dallas would clinch the division with a victory.

CHIEFS: Terrell Suggs, released by the Cardinals, joined the Chiefs. Kansas City has already clinched the AFC West and has Super Bowl aspirations, but also has lost defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Alex Okafor to torn pectoral muscles.

BUCCANEERS: Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans and safety Jordan Whitehead will miss the remainder of the season because of hamstring injuries.

BEARS: Chicago placed inside linebacker Danny Trevathan on injured reserve because of a left elbow injury.

TITANS: Tennessee placed veteran kicker Ryan Succop on injured reserve and signed Greg Joseph off Carolina’s practice squad.

BENGALS: Cincinnati receiver A.J. Green said he has decided not to try to play in either of the final two games because his ankle isn’t fully healed.

The club’s most accomplished player, who has not played this season, also warned that he wouldn’t participate in most offseason practices next year if the Bengals use their franchise tag on him rather than offer a contract extension that meets his expectations.

“No, I can’t do that,” Green said of organized team activities in the offseason. “Like I said, it’s a business. I understand if they franchise tag me, I can’t put myself in that situation to be here.”

Green said he’d like to stay in Cincinnati on a multiyear deal. He can become a free agent after this season, his ninth with the Bengals.

Green made the Pro Bowl each of his first seven seasons, the first receiver to do so since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The streak ended last year when a toe injury wiped out half of his season. This year, he hurt his left ankle during the first practice of training camp.

PANTHERS: Interim coach Perry Fewell said rookie quarterback Will Grier is taking reps with the first team at practice this week, but stopped short of naming him the starting quarterback Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fewell said he’ll make a decision on who’ll start after Thursday’s practice, but it’s pretty clear the Panthers want to see their third-round draft pick play.

