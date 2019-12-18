The weather alert warning of a snow squall and the potential for icy roads in parts of Cumberland, Sagadahoc and Lincoln counties went out around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, leaving more than a few smart phone owners wondering what the buzz was about.
Mainers can expect more of these targeted alerts this winter as the result of a recent agreement with cellphone carriers that allows snow squall warnings to be transmitted to cellphones, according to the National Weather Service Office in Gray.
Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist with the weather service, said the messages are aimed at motorists traveling in a specific region who may not be aware that a snow squall is about to impact their driving.
“It’s just a new way to get the message out to people,” Tubbs said of the alerts.
Squalls, depending on their intensity, can significantly reduce visibility. A snow squall is defined as an intense, short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that can quickly reduce visibility and produce strong wind gusts.
Wednesday’s alert proved accurate, as a snow squall line formed around 6 p.m. between Freeport and Topsham and spread across the area that included Brunswick, Harpswell, Woolwich, Boothbay, Phippsburg, Georgetown and Wiscasset. The National Weather Service said visibility dropped quickly to less than a quarter mile.
In December 2018, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that snow squall warnings from the National Weather Service were available nationwide. They are intended as a way to reduce vehicle crashes and fatalities.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Westbrook Police Notes: Dec. 9-13
-
Forecaster Sports
Greely girls hold on to win a thriller at SP
-
The Maine Forecast
Arctic air to end the week followed by a weekend warmup
-
Forecaster Sports
Cheverus girls suffer first loss to Oxford Hills
-
Nation & World
Another Chinese national accused of illegally entering Mar-a-Lago
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.