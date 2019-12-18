Gail and Craig Kinney of Cumberland didn’t know what to expect when they volunteered to help the Press Herald Toy Fund.

They donated money in the past, but had never seen how reader donations get turned into bags of gifts for thousands of Maine children. The couple recently retired and moved back to Maine from Houston and, with plenty of experience volunteering for good causes, offered to lend a hand.

“I just wanted to see how the operation works,” Gail Kinney said. “And it’s been great. We hope to come back next year.”

The Kinneys are among a group of newly retired volunteers who joined the team this year and brought new energy and skills to the annual campaign, Toy Fund Director Kathleen Meade said. The rookies work beside other volunteers who have been coming back for decades.

Meade typically has about 100 volunteers each year who unpack, sort and repack truckloads of toys, all selected for boys and girls of different ages.

“I was really amazed at her selection of toys,” Gail Kinney said.

And then the Kinneys got to help hand out the toys to some of the parents who come to the Toy Fund warehouse visibly relieved and happy that their children will share the joy of a holiday with gifts to unwrap despite hardships facing their families.

“That was my Christmas really,” Gail Kinney said. “Just to see their faces.”

THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 70th year, the fund provides toys to needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

Year to date: $96,055.50

