Get ready for another blast from the Arctic.

Temperatures on Thursday will be quite cold. The wind gusts will not help, either. Wind chill values will likely be below zero and in the single digits through the whole day, with the coldest values in the mountains. In other words, it will feel like single digits for the whole day.

Some of the snow that fell overnight into Thursday could get blown around through the day. This will make it a bit difficult to keep roads clear. It also means anyone on back roads might see slick spots at any time during the day.

The wind gusts subside late Thursday night. Expect another cold night with a bitter start to Friday.

Friday looks rather unremarkable, other than the cold. It’ll be a quiet, sunny day with highs near 30. This sets the stage for the weekend.

Temperatures start to climb through the weekend. By Sunday, highs will be near average in the upper 30s and low 40s. The weekend looks free of any storms, too. This will likely be one of the nicest weekends in Maine over the last few weeks.

Monday and Tuesday will be above average, with Tuesday possibly ending up near 50 degrees. Unlike our last warm up, this one does not feature a mess of rain and flooding. Enjoy the quiet conditions!

The only downside to this warm up, though, is that it could prevent a white Christmas. Generally, we look for an inch of snow on the ground in order for it to count. It’ll be close this year. I have been told, though, that Santa’s reindeer have no issues landing or taking off in the grass.

You can always follow me on Twitter and Facebook for more forecast information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: