WATERVILLE — Colby College has received a $1 million commitment from an alumnus to finance the creation of the lobby of the Paul J. Schupf Art Center on Main Street, the college announced Thursday.

Mark W. Hubbert, a 1979 graduate of Colby, donated the money to build the space, which will be called “The Hub,” to symbolize the convergence and connection of groups of people who will utilize the arts center, according to a press release.

The art-filled space inside the two-story, illuminated pavilion will be on full display through an exterior glass wall that will look out onto a redesigned Castonguay Square.

“The arts have the power to strengthen and enrich communities while boosting the region’s civic engagement, economic prosperity, and quality of life,” Colby President David A. Greene said.



“This generous gift from Mark will play an important role in realizing that vision, and we are very grateful to him for helping support Colby’s commitment to Waterville’s long-term growth and success.”

Greene said the gift to establish The Hub is another example of the strong momentum of Dare Northward, the largest campaign in liberal arts history launched in October 2017.

Hubbert, who serves as chief risk officer for Wells Fargo Advisors, said he is excited to contribute to the growth of the creative community in Waterville.

“I’ve been very excited by Colby’s and David Greene’s initiative to better connect and interact with Waterville, in doing so bring economic life and energy to the city,” Hubbert said.

“These efforts benefit both the college and the city, and I’m pleased to help move this important work forward. A key part of this involves expanding and connecting the arts in Waterville, and I’m confident The Hub will help achieve that.”

Shannon Haines, president and CEO of Waterville Creates!, said, “This new facility will bring all of these programs and diverse audiences together in one welcoming space, creating a truly vibrant center for our community that has never before existed in Waterville.”

Some of the arts organizations that The Hub will connect include the Maine Film Center and Railroad Square Cinema, which is relocating to the new facility; an expanded Common Street Arts gallery and educational spaces; the historic Waterville Opera House; and a downtown extension of the Colby Museum of Art.

The Paul J. Schupf Art Center is currently in the planning stages.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: