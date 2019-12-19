SACO – Eighth-grade student Nate Carnevale has been named Student of the Month at Saco Middle School.

“Nate is an active participant and a great leader in class and his constant positive attitude helps to motivate others,” said his math teacher, Brenda Ireland. “In addition, Nate assists those needing help, both students and teachers.”

Carnevale exemplifies the type of student every teacher wants in their classroom, Ireland said. She said he starts and ends each day with a “hello” and “good-bye” to each of his teachers, and treats everyone with respect.

“As a result, Nate lifts the spirits of those around him with little effort,” Irelande said.

The staff of Saco Middle School has launched a new Student of the Month Program to recognize individuals who help create a positive environment for learning and serve as leaders throughout the school community. The school is partnering with Biddeford+Saco Chamber of Commerce+Industry to sponsor the program.

Chamber Director Jim LaBelle presented the inaugural award to Carnevale for December 2019 during a ceremony on Monday, Dec. 9.

Nate Carnevale is the son of Stephen Carnevale and Kim Coates.

The Student Services Team along with Principal Ken Hawkins developed the new program.

Six students are nominated for the award each month by their peers, with each one highlighted on a bulletin board near the school office. The Student of the Month recipient is chosen by teachers and staff.

