Now that the dust has settled from the recent elections, I wanted to thank one mayoral candidate who has been an incredible supporter and promoter of our local businesses for many years now. In addition to assisting with my own business opening four years ago this December – and helping me try to overcome various challenges including city and code requirements – I have seen Phil Spiller time and time again step up as a community leader for our businesses. And to see him work with the Rock Row developers from Day One to help them understand our Westbrook history, community, and importance of other local businesses gave me confidence that Rock Row would start out on the right foot. Although he fell short in the mayor’s race, I am sure Phil will continue to work tirelessly, both behind the scenes and in the many organizations that he leads or works with. I simply haven’t met too many people that love our city as much as Mr. Westbrook does.

Not having followed an election in Westbrook this closely in quite some time, at the same time I was unfortunately a bit shocked to see some of what happened during the election. In one instance, I came across an area where some of Mr. Spiller’s signs were not only all down with footprints on them, but those of another candidate were still standing and untouched. Knowing all that Phil does and will continue to do for our city – be it for our business community, our veterans, tourism, city events, our downtown or the many parks and recreation projects he always seems to be working on – this was quite sad to see.

I hope in the future, we can all be a little more respectful, especially towards our more dedicated citizens.

Craig Bernier

Owner, Don’s Lunch Van

