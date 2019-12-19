FRISCO, Texas — Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott dealt with an AC joint sprain multiple times during his college career. The first time he suffered the ailment in his throwing shoulder occurred early in his senior year, he said Thursday.

It didn’t slow him down then, and leading up to the Cowboys’ biggest game of the season, he doesn’t expect it to now.

Prescott vowed that he will play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. He said that he may not throw until Saturday but plans to undergo a full pregame workout before the game.

“I’m getting better,” said Prescott, who didn’t throw at practice Thursday for a second straight day. “Simple as that. Mobility and function, it’s all improving. That’s the key. That’s the goal. I’ll be good to go Sunday.”

Prescott has a good grasp of his current medical situation, saying he suffered this same injury “probably once every other week” for a period at Mississippi State

“Both shoulders,” he added. “It’s no different. Obviously, I haven’t had it in four years. You forget the pain level. You’ve got to get used to that again, but it’s fine. … Nothing I can’t deal with.”

The Cowboys can clinch a playoff berth and an NFC East title with a win Sunday.

PATRIOTS: New England listed five players on their final injury report for Saturday’s game against the Bills.

There were no zero surprises.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones has been ruled out after missing all three practices this week. Jones suffered a groin injury in last Sunday’s win at Cincinnati. Wide receiver Julian Edelman continues to be questionable with lingering knee and shoulder injuries. Also listed as questionable are linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee) and Jamie Collins (shoulder), and cornerback Jason McCourty (groin).

Buffalo ruled out only offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle).

Edelman declined to answer questions about his condition on Thursday, but his teammates were a bit more forthcoming on what the veteran is playing through.

“He’s a pretty tough guy,” Tom Brady said. “He wants to be out there competing and playing. I think everyone has a lot of respect for him for that. He’s a tough guy.”

Earlier in the week, Matthew Slater gushed about Edelman’s ability to play through injuries.

“The man reeks of toughness,” Slater said. “Can’t think of a tougher player that I’ve played with over the course of my career… There may be some guys that are close to him, but this guy’s gone out there and put the team first every week. Obviously, he’s not 100 percent every week, but he’s found a way to will himself not only to be at the games but to be at the practice as well. As his teammate, you can appreciate that.”

PANTHERS: Interim coach Perry Fewell has announced that Will Grier will make his first NFL start Sunday at Indianapolis.

Grier replaces Kyle Allen, who has lost his past six starts and thrown 11 interceptions during that span.

A third-round pick out of West Virginia, Grier started the season No. 3 on the depth chart behind Cam Newton and Allen. He hasn’t played since the preseason, where he was 34 of 61 for 385 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

DOLPHINS: Miami cornerback Xavien Howard had surgery on his left knee this week, raising anew questions about his long-term health.

The fourth-year pro has had at least two other knee operations, and at least one on each knee. Despite his issues in the past, the Dolphins signed him to a $76.5 million, five-year contract in May, which included $46 million guaranteed and was the most lucrative deal ever for a cornerback.

Coach Brian Flores declined Thursday to discuss the nature of the latest surgery, and would not say whether he expects Howard to be ready for the offseason program.

