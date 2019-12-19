PHILADELPHIA — James van Riemsdyk scored twice and the Philadelphia Flyers took advantage of some sloppy defense and a strong power play to beat the short-handed Buffalo Sabres 6-1 Thursday night.

The Sabres were without captain Jack Eichel, the NHL’s second-leading goal scorer who was a late scratch after participating in pregame workouts with what was called an upper-body injury. The scratch put an end to Eichel’s 17-game point scoring streak – the league’s longest this season – because the NHL does not allow point streaks to continue because of missed games.

The night got worse from there for Buffalo, who deflected three shots past goaltender Carter Hutton to assist the Philadelphia rout.

Van Riemsdyk recorded his second two-goal game of the season. Mikhail Vorobyev, Matt Niskanen, Ivan Provorov and Tyler Pitlick were credited with goals for Philadelphia, who put 29 shots on Hutton in the victory. The Flyers were 3 for 5 with the man advantage.

On the opposite end, Flyers goaltender Carter Hart saw light action for most of the night during a 16-save performance.

BLUE JACKETS 3, KINGS 2: Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in overtime, Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, and Columbus rallied to beat visiting Los Angeles.

Boone Jenner scored with 1:43 remaining to force overtime for the Blue Jackets, who won after trailing in the first period for the second time this season. Dubois got the winner 1:11 into overtime when he took a tape-to-tape pass from Gustav Nyquist on a 2-on-2 rush.

Adrian Kempe and Jeff Carter scored for the Kings, who lost in overtime for the second time in four games. Los Angeles was beaten after leading for two periods for the first time this season.

STARS 4, LIGHTNING 3: Tyler Seguin scored three minutes into overtime, Anton Khudobin stopped 45 shots, and Dallas won at Tampa, Florida.

After Tampa Bay’s Tyler Johnson missed a shot from close range, Alexander Radulov passed to Seguin, who skated in from the left wing boards and scored the winner from the low slot.

Dallas got also goals from Radulov, Radek Faksa and Jason Dickinson. Khudobin stopped Yanni Gourde’s shot during a 2-on-0 break in the third.

Mikhail Sergachev, Alex Killorn and Ondrej Palat scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves for the Lightning.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »