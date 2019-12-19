SCARBOROUGH – Richard R. Crowe Sr., 81 of South Portland, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with his loving family at his side.

Richard was born in Freeport on Jan. 15, 1938, the son of Robert L. and Mabel C. (Clary) Crowe and was educated in Freeport and the Islands schools. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1956 and played on its football team.

Mr. Crowe worked as a fisherman for several years and lost his left hand in a fishing accident. Not letting this slow him down, Richard drove delivery truck for Oakhurst Dairy and delivered on Peaks Island from door to door. He went on to drive truck for Hannaford Bros, winning second place in the Truck Driving Rodeo. He was known as “South Paw” and received the “2 Million Mile Safe Driving Award” for having no accidents or incidents. He retired from Hannaford in 2000.

He assisted with coaching for his children’s sports and enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and games.

A “Jack of all Trades,” Richard knew how to build boats, did small engine repair and could fix anything.

He leaves behind his wife of 59 ½ years, Joyce A. (Moore) Crowe of South Portland; two sons, Richard R. Crowe Jr. and his wife, Eileen of Harrisville, N.H., and Kevin Crowe and his wife, Bonnie of Gorham, Maine; two daughters, Sharon Greene and her husband, Richard of Bowdoinham, and Tammy Bernier and her husband, Paul of New Gloucester; his sister, Noreen Whelpley and her husband, Floyd of Mears, Mich.; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Bailey Island Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick. Condolences can be expressed at www.brackettfh.com

