BIDDEFORD – Rollande Lorette Tremblay–Turgeon, 101, of Biddeford, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at St. Andre’s Healthcare Facility in Biddeford. She was born Jan. 8, 1918, in Biddeford, a daughter of Arthur and Roseanne (Beaudoin) Proulx and was educated locally. In September of 1940, she married her first husband, Jean Paul Tremblay at St. Andre’s Church.She remarried later in life to her second husband, Armand Turgeon, at St. Andre’s Church.Rollande had been employed locally at several places over the years including Pepperell Mfg., Woolworth and Fishman’s Department Stores, King’s and Reny’s Department Stores and finally as a spinner at Bates Mfg. Co.Rollande had lived in her own apartment by herself until the age of 99. She went to St. Andre’s Healthcare Facility after suffering a mild stroke in the summer of 2017. She was an avid bingo player every week at St. Louis and Elks bingo and enjoyed attending Biddeford High School Football and Hockey games to watch her grandsons play.Rollande was predeceased by her first husband, Jean Paul Tremblay in 1960; by her second husband, Armand Turgeon in November of 1992; by a sister, Irene Patterson; her son-in-law, Michael Regan Jr. and by her great great grandson, Zaylon Wilkerson.Surviving are: Her children: Roger Tremblay and his wife Isabelle of Biddeford, Rachel Tremblay Regan of Old Orchard Beach, Anne Marie Miller and her husband, Pat, of Biddeford; grandchildren: Sean, Adam and Jason Tremblay, Scott and Jeffrey Regan, John and Katrina Marston, Peggy and Danny Turgeon, 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchildThe family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of St. Andre’s Healthcare, especially Heather and Bev, for their tremendous care.Visiting Hours will 10:00 am – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20th, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.Donations can be made to St. Andre’s Healthcare or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN.

