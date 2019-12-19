BRUNSWICK — The Department of Marine Resources approved the controversial expansion of Maquoit Bay’s Mere Point Oyster Co. Thursday, ending more than a year’s worth of debate and waiting over the 40-acre farm.

The new lease is expected to increase the company’s operating space by nearly 160 times, from roughly ¼-acre of Limited Purpose Aquaculture sites to about 40 acres of professional oyster harvesting, of which 12 acres are designated as navigable corridors. The company’s annual harvest would increase from 60,000 last year to 1.5 million in the next three years, with as many as 5 million oysters in the water at a given time.

A marathon hearing on Mere Point Oyster Co.’s proposed 10-year lease started in November and wrapped up in mid-January. Waterfront property owners and lobster fishermen spoke out against what they saw as conflicting uses of the bay and the potential infringement on valuable lobstering grounds.

Two groups opposed to the expansion were granted limited intervenor status: One is a group of lobster fishermen, and the other a group of Brunswick residents, largely from Mere Point, known as both the Maquoit Bay Preservation Group and the Concerned Citizens of Maquoit Bay.

During the hearings, many witnesses expressed concern for lobstermen who previously testified that the lease would infringe upon valuable fishing grounds and result in a loss of revenue, though the department found that lobster sightings were rare during the site scoping session.

The department had 120 days to make a ruling, but according to Jeff Nichols, director of communications for the department of marine resources, it was a “more complicated lease application than normal.”

In late September, officials issued a draft approval which dismissed many of the intervenor’s concerns, including that the lease would interfere with lobstering grounds, negatively impact eelgrass beds, prevent navigation and recreation and result in too much noise. They also found no conflict of interest with co-owner Dan Devereaux, who is harbormaster and a former marine resources officer, because other town officials reviewed the material

The decision will be appealed in court, said Crystal Canney, spokeswoman for the concerned citizens of Maquoit Bay.

The opposition met the “unreasonable interference criteria to have this application denied,” she said in a written statement, “but DMR favored aquaculture at the expense of the traditional fisheries.”

Canney also said that despite significant concerns, the department ignored the permitting rules (a process she called “severely broken”) and the will of the people in favor of “a wealthy aquaculture investor and Brunswick’s Harbormaster who has serious conflicts of interest in the project.”

Peter Vaughn, a member of Mere Point Preservation Group, said he was “disappointed” in the decision, “which essentially gives exclusive access to acres of ocean to those who will profit by their use or sale, while keeping away those who fish, boat, or just live beside those waters.” He and others will continue to oppose the decision, he added.

Devereaux and co-owner Doug Niven said in a prepared statement after the draft approval that they were pleased with the decision.

“(Mere Point Oyster Company) worked hard to provide the best science and most objective data in designing its proposed aquaculture lease site in Maquoit Bay,” they wrote at the time. “From the outset, our mission has been to sustainably grow oysters and other shellfish in a way that ecologically benefits Maquoit Bay while providing good-paying, rewarding waterfront jobs for our families and young Mainers. As we live and work on the Bay, we will continue to be a good neighbor to everyone who uses the Bay with us.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: