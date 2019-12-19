AUGUSTA — Lukas Mironovas, one of three teenagers accused of killing his mother, Kimberly Mironovas, in Litchfield last year, was sentenced Thursday to 33 years in prison.

Mironovas, 16, previously waived his right to argue that he should be tried as a juvenile as part of a plea agreement with state prosecutors. As a result of the agreement, he pleaded guilty to murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.

Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam said the state had agreed, if Mironovas pleaded guilty, to cap his sentence at 35 years, meaning he would serve at least the minimum sentence of 25 years, but no more than 35.

Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy sentenced him to 33 years in prison Thursday, a sentence recommended by both the prosecution and defense.

Beth Hutchins, Kimberly Mironovas’s sister and Lukas Mironovas’s aunt, testified emotionally, saying the family loved both Kimberly and Lukas with all their heart, and had empathy for both the victim and the offender in the case.

She said Lukas Mironovas suffered from mental illness, for which his mother and father sought treatment, but said that failed, despite his parents doing everything they could to help their son.

Hutchins said Kimberly moved with Lukas to Maine to be closer to family and he got off to a good start in Maine, but he had problems at school and was kicked out, causing him to be isolated.

“He was loved and accepted no matter what, but our love was not enough,” she said. “Kimberly did everything she could to help her son get well.”

Murphy said aggravating factors considering in sentencing Lukas included the impact on the Mironovas family, and that Kimberly Mironovas suffered because she was conscious and aware of what was happening to her in the brutal murder.

On April 22, 2018, the three teenagers — Lukas Mironovas, then 15, William Smith, then 15, and Thomas “TJ” Severance, then 13 — allegedly killed the 47-year-old, in part because they were mad at her for accusing them of stealing her marijuana the previous night.

Prosecutors said Smith was who suggested they kill Ms. Mironovas.

Lukas Mironovas and Smith choked her, according to previous court testimony, and Lukas then stabbed his mother in her upstairs bedroom multiple times. Severance remained downstairs and watched the family dog. A state medical examiner deemed the cause of death as both strangulation and stabbing.

Lukas Mironovas was the last of the three to be sentenced.

Severance, 14, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced, as part of a plea agreement reached with the state, to be committed to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, where he’ll be held until he is 21-years-old, the maximum sentence for a juvenile.

Smith, 17, pleaded guilty to murder and conspiracy to commit murder and in November was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

This story will be updated.

