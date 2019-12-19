Cullen Adams and Deven Hannan each scored a short-handed goal as South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete shut out Yarmouth 3-0 in a boys’ hockey game Thursday night at Troubh Ice Arena.

Hannan also assisted on a goal by Austin Gross.

Liam McGibbon made 24 saves for his second consecutive shutout as the Red Riots improved to 3-1.

Yarmouth is 1-2.

GREELY 6, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: Evan Dutil scored twice and Andy Moore had a goal and two assists as the Rangers (3-1) cruised past the Capers (0-3) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Brooks Williams, Chris Williams and Gage Cooney also scored for Greely. Ryan Moore had two assists, and Jared Swisher made 14 saves.

Gavin Simopolous scored for Cape Elizabeth.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 40, LAKE REGION 32: Shani Plante scored 16 points and Elise MacNair added 15 as the Seagulls (3-2) pulled away from the Lakers (0-4) at Naples.

Old Orchard Beach led 25-24 after three quarters before ending the game with a 15-8 run.

Shelby Sheldrick led Lake Region with 13 points.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 62, SACOPEE VALLEY 50: Camille Beaudoin scored nine of her 19 points in the third quarter to help the Panthers (4-0) take control against the Hawks (3-2) at Yarmouth.

Serena Mower added 16 points for NYA, which stretched a 27-22 halftime advantage to 46-34 after three quarters.

Kylie Day led Sacopee with 18 points. Jalyn Stacey and Emma Hartford chipped in with 12 points apiece.

BOOTHBAY 33, DIRIGO 28: Chloe Arsenault scored 12 points and Glory Blethen added 11 for the Seahawks (4-1), who used a 14-3 fourth-quarter surge to rally past the Cougars (1-4) in Dixfield.

Alyvia Perreault scored nine points for Dirigo.

HEBRON ACADEMY 38, PINE TREE ACADEMY 28: Katherine Ducharme scored 18 points and Ava Mantenuto added 14 as the Lumberjacks (1-3) defeated the Breakers (1-4) in Hebron.

Paige Tyson scored 12 points for Pine Tree.

LEAVITT 52, WESTBROOK 29: Taylor White scored 24 points as the Hornets (1-3) beat the Blue Blazes (0-4) in Turner.

Kayleigh Gilbert chipped in 11 points.

Ariana Alcide led Westbrook with 10 points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 52, WELLS 37: Armel Maloji scored nine of his 15 points in the third quarter as the Raiders (2-2) took control with a 19-10 run and defeated the Warriors (1-3) at Wells.

Eli Mahan added 10 points for Fryeburg, while William Hallam, Ethan Bain and Calvin Southwick contributed six points apiece.

Caleb Corey scored 16 points for Wells.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 54, SACOPEE VALLEY 44: Te’Andre King recorded 29 points and 16 rebounds, and the Panthers (2-1) pulled away from the Hawks (1-3) at Yarmouth.

NYA also got 11 points from Chris Hamblett, and seven points and five rebounds from Bryce Bernier.

McGwire Sawyer led Sacopee with 20 points.

LEAVITT 74, WESTBROOK 52: The Hornets (4-0) opened a 22-12 lead after one quarter cruised past the Blue Blazes (0-3) in Westbrook.

Wyatt Hathaway led the way with 26 points, including four 3-pointers. Joziah Learned contributed 22 points, while Cole Morin added 12.

Mike Connolly had 14 points for Westbrook. Kyle McKone tossed in 13 points, and Tyler Hethcoat chipped in with 12.

WINSLOW 58, OCEANSIDE 39: Colby Pomeroy scored 28 points to lead the Black Raiders (3-1) to a win over the Mariners (2-2) in Winslow.

Jason Reynolds added 11 points and eight rebounds, while Jacob Berard chipped in 10 points.

Oceanside was led by Cam Kingsbury with 20 points.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 52, A.R. GOULD 33: Chris Amisi scored 35 points as the Breakers (4-2) cruised past the Bears (2-1) at South Portland.

Ricky Morales helped with 11 points.

TJ Severance led A.R. Gould with nine points.

ST. DOMINIC 51, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 34: Gabriel Carey scored 14 points and Eli St. Laurent added 13 points as the Saints (2-3) downed the Guardians (1-3) in Eliot.

Michael Stowe contributed 10 points.

Charles Tieszen had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Seacoast Christian.

