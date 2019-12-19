The Scarborough community is being invited to attend a celebration of life for James Pearson, the 82-year-old Scarborough man who was killed Sunday in what police say was a random attack.

Quinton Hanna, 22, of Freeport has been charged with murder in Pearson’s death.

In a heartfelt message posted late Thursday evening on the Scarborough Police Department’s Facebook page, the Pearson family thanks the community for the “love and thoughtfulness you’ve showered us with since dad’s passing.” His daughter, Mary Pearson, is a sergeant with the Scarborough Police Department, a position she has held for more than 30 years.

“We have scheduled a celebration of Jim’s life on Jan. 5 from 1-4 p.m. at the Scarborough High School auditorium. We hope people will share fond memories of Jim,” the message says.

The Pearson family also announced that it will establish The Pearson Family Memorial Fund, a nonprofit that will help students pursue a college degree in horticulture, forestry, the trades, or education. Pearson was a teacher at Gorham High School and well-known Christmas tree farmer.

