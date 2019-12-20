PORTLAND — Cullen Adams and Deven Hannan each scored a short-handed goal as South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete shut out Yarmouth, 3-0, in a boys high school hockey action Thursday night at Troubh Ice Arena.

Hannan also assisted on a goal by Austin Gross.

Liam McGibbon made 24 saves for his second consecutive shutout as the Red Riots improved to 3-1. The Red Riots host Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard Beach on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Yarmouth is 1-2.

Girls hockey

HALLOWELL — Julia Hinkley scored two goals and dished out an assist as Winslow/Gardiner/Cony downed Brunswick, 7-2, at the Ice Vault.

Elena Palmer scored a pair of goals in the opening period for the Dragons (0-8). Greta White earned a pair of helpers, with Olivia Doughty picking up an assist.

The hosts led 4-2 after a frame. Alayna Blier had a goal and an assist, with Lindsey Bell, Gabby Hebert, Erin Robertson and Kylie Boardman adding a goal each.

Brunswick returns to action Dec. 28 against rival Mt. Ararat/Lisbon.

York/Traip/Marshwood 4, Yarmouth/Freeport 1

Sophia Santamaria broke a 1-1 tie late in the first period to lift the host Wildcats to a win over the Clippers at Rochester, New Hampshire.

Yarmouth/Freeport is 2-7 ahead of Saturday’s home matchup with Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach at 5:30 p.m.

Zoe Jellison gave the hosts a 1-0 lead, but Sophie Newberg tied the game for the Clippers midway through the opening period.

Santamaria finished a Meagan Wentworth feed for a 2-1 Wildcat lead after period.

Wentworth scored in the second period, and Santamaria finished the scoring with an empty-net goal in the third.

Girls basketball

WATERVILLE — Hannah Hubbard scored 16 points to lead Temple Academy to a 26-23 victory over Richmond in an East-West Conference game.

Ella Baker added six points for Temple (2-2).

Bryanne Lancaster led the Bobcats (0-3) with eight points, while Macy Carver and Bryannah Shea each added six points.

Richmond returns home to face Valley on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Hebron 38, Pine Tree 28

Katherine Ducharme powered her way to 18 points to lead the host Lumberjacks to a win over the Breakers, who fell to 1-5 and Seacoast Christian today at 10 a.m.

Paige Tyson led Pine Tree Academy with 12 points.

Hebron Academy earned its first win.

Boys basketball

SOUTH PORTLAND — Chris Amisi exploded for 35 points as Pine Tree Academy rolled to a 52-33 victory over A.R. Gould.

Ricky Morales added 11 points for the 4-2 Breakers, who host Seacoast Christian today at noon.

TJ Severance led A.R. Gould (2-1) with nine points.

Temple 65, Richmond 43

Dragan Jovanovic and Marko Ajaz combined for 43 points as the host Bereans cruised to an E-WC win over the Bobcats, who fell to 1-2 and host Valley on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Temple Academy (2-2) outscored Richmond 25-2 in the second quarter for a 42-19 halftime lead.

Jovanovic had 22 points and Ajaz 21, and the Bereans were 4-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Kenny Bing paced Richmond with 21 points, followed by Cole Alexander and Calob Densmore with 10 points apiece. Bing also had eight rebounds and four steals. At the line, the Bobcats went 3-of-6.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: