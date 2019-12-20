SAN ANTONIO, Texas – It is with great sorrow we announce that John David LaCourse passed away at age 83 on Dec. 8, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born Dec. 2, 1936 in Brunswick, Maine to Mitchell LaCourse and Rena Willette.

John was a decorated Army veteran and spent two tours in Vietnam flying helicopters to defend our Country and fellow troops. During that time, he was awarded several metals for his accomplishments in the military: Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal, Bronze Star and Purple Heart. It was on his second tour in Vietnam that he was wounded while flying a mission, which resulted in the eventual loss of his right leg. John and his family relocated to San Antonio in 1967 where he has lived since that time.

After retiring from the military, he began his personal career, which included returning to school and graduating with honors from Trinity University with a BS Degree, running a Real Estate office. John officially retired in 1996 and returned to the three passions he had developed in his life: song writing/singing, oil painting and his real passion of playing golf. Golf is where he affectionately received the nickname “One Legged Bandit” for taking the money of all his friends and acquaintances that he has made over the years on the golf courses of San Antonio. John also stayed very active assisting other war veterans who had been injured in other battles and sent to Fort Sam Houston to cope with the injuries they had received defending their country. He actively participated in Amputee Golf Tournaments and won many awards during his time with the group.

John and Mary Beth Bennett married on Nov. 25, 1998 and have spent 21 wonderful years together sharing each other’s company.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Rena; his older sister Jean Lee and his eldest son Matthew LaCourse. He is survived by his older brother Tom LaCourse, who resides in the Fort Worth, Texas area. John is also survived by his wife, Mary Beth; sons James LaCourse and Jeffrey LaCourse; grandchildren Tiffany Brechtel, Jacob LaCourse and Andy Maldonado; great-grandchildren Lincoln and Harrison LaCourse and Brody and Brayden Brechtel.

Services for John LaCourse will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m

