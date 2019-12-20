BATH – William Maier, 69, died on Dec. 10, 2019 of complications from ALS. Bill was born April 9, 1950 in Summit, N.J., the son of William and Ruth Maier and brother to Sue Maier Slavik.

He spent his childhood in Chatham, N.J. graduating from Chatham High School in 1968. He attended the University of Maine at Orono and graduated in 1972 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Natural Resource Management. After marrying Ellen Goodrich, they settled in Bath in 1975 where they raised their three children on the banks of the Kennebec River. Bill made many connections in and around Bath through his work as a Land Use Consultant.

He was an avid skier, outdoorsman and spiritual seeker and spent as much time as he could on the river, in the woods or on the slopes. The final years of his life were an exercise in loss, but Bill never lost his humor or his determination to make the most of what he had. He was held up and supported by a vast angel team of dedicated family, friends and caregivers.

Bill is survived by his son, Erik and his wife Faye and their two daughters, Isabel and Eleanor; son, Scott and his three children, Owen, Elliott, Teryn; and daughter, Amy and her husband Trip.

A service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 1100 Washington St. Bath.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Bill’s memory can be made to:

The ALS Association Northern New England Chapter

10 Ferry St., Suite 438

Concord, NH 03301 or:

Epilepsy Foundation

New England

650 Suffolk St.

405 Lowell, MA 01854



