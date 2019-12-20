BASKETBALL

A driving layup by Tremont Waters with 2:14 remaining gave the Maine Red Claws the lead for good, and John Bohannon hit a pair of free throws with 1.5 seconds left to clinch a 128-125 win Saturday afternoon over the Delaware Blue Coats at the G League Showcase in Las Vegas.

Jaysean Paige had 25 points to lead seven players in double figures for Maine (10-5), which moved into first place in the Atlantic Division, Carsen Edwards had 19 points, while Bohannon and Kaiser Gates added 17 piece.

Marial Shayok and Shake Milton each scored 28 points for Delaware (10-6).

HOCKEY

ECHL: Taylor Cammarata, the Mariners’ fifth shooter, beat Adirondack goalie Joe Murdaca to give Maine (14-10-0-1) a 4-3 win against the Thunder (11-13-2-5) in Glens Falls, New York.

Zach Tolkinen, Dillan Fox and Terrence Wallin scored for the Mariners, and Francois Brassard made 38 saves.

SOCCER

CLUB WORLD CUP: Roberto Firmino clinched Liverpool’s first Club World Cup title, scoring in extra time to give the Reds a 1-0 victory over Flamengo of Brazil at Doha, Qatar.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson’s defense-splitting pass picked out Sadio Mane, who squared for Firmino to net the winning goal in the 99th minute.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City came from behind to beat visiting Leicester 3-1, moving to within one point of Leicester for second place behind Liverpool.

SPAIN: Lionel Messi closed the year with a total of 50 goals for club and country for the sixth straight time, helping Barcelona stay in position to keep the Spanish league lead entering the holiday break.

Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and Arturo Vidal also scored as Barcelona comfortably defeated Alaves 4-1 to open a three-point lead over Real Madrid, which hosts Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

GERMANY: American midfielder Tyler Adams returned from injury in his first appearance of the season and helped Leipzig take the top spot into the winter break.

Adams, who suffered a groin injury in the German Cup final loss to Bayern Munich on May 25, played almost the whole game in a 3-1 home win over Augsburg.

FRANCE: Kylian Mbappe celebrated turning 21 with two more clinical finishes as league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat struggling Amiens 4-1.

GOLF

AUSTRALIAN PGA: Adam Scott birdied two of his final three holes to take a one-stroke lead over fellow Australian Wade Ormsby after three rounds of the Australian PGA championship in Gold Coast, Australia.

Scott had a 54-hole total of 10-under 206 after a 3-under 69.

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: A combination of rain, snow and fog forced organizers to cancel the annual Val Gardena downhill in Italy.

The International Ski Federation said it planned to announce a new date and site for the race.

The cancellation came a day after nearly four hours were required to carry out a super-G race due to thick fog on the Saslong course. The super-G was won by Austrian skier Vincent Kriechmayr.

HORSE RACING

SANTA ANITA: Santa Anita is postponing the opening day of its winter-spring meet by two days to Dec. 28 ahead of next week’s forecast that calls for rain.

It will be the first time since 1973-74 that the Southern California racetrack doesn’t open on its traditional date of Dec. 26. Santa Anita last opened on Dec. 28 in 1971.

A total of 37 horses have died at Santa Anita since last December, triggering intense scrutiny of the track and horse safety in the sport.

– Staff and news service report

