NEW YORK — The average salary in the major leagues dropped in consecutive years for the first time since the players’ association started keeping records more than a half-century ago.

The 988 players on Aug. 31 rosters and injured lists averaged $4,051,490, the union said Friday, down 1.1 percent from $4,095,686 last year. The average peaked at $4,097,122 in 2017.

This was just the fifth decline since records started in 1967, when the average was $19,000. There also were drops in 1987, when clubs were found guilty of collusion; in 1995, after the end of a 7 1/2-month strike; and in 2004.

This year’s drop followed two slow free-agent markets and new contracts with large signing bonuses for Mike Trout, Alex Bregman, Manny Machado and A.J. Pollock. Those four players received $62 million in signing bonuses during 2019 that are prorated over the length of each contract in the calculation of the average. If the entire amounts had been counted for 2019. The average would have been about $54,000 higher – more than the $44,196 drop.

Those stars all receive huge increases for 2020, and Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon agreed to $200 million-plus contracts last week.

There also were 20 additional players on injured lists this Aug. 31, causing more players to be brought up from the minor leagues who made at or close to the $555,000 minimum.

Several players with large salaries were released and then re-signed by other teams for the minimum, which is then used for the average, a group that included Homer Bailey, Matt Harvey and Matt Kemp. In addition, Troy Tulowitzki and David Wright retired because of injuries, which meant their salaries were not included in the average.

Major League Baseball computed its average at $3,894,220, down 2.8 percent from $4,007,987 last year and $3,955,920 in 2017.

The union includes option buyouts in its average calculation, while MLB does not.

Figures are based on the last day before active rosters expanded from 25 to 40 for the final time. Starting in 2020, there will be a 26-player limit from opening day through Aug. 31 and then 28 for the rest of the season.

RED SOX: Boston signed first baseman/outfielder Nick Longhi to a minor league deal.

Longhi turned 24 in August. He played 62 games for the Portland Sea Dogs in 2017, batting .262 with six home runs and 33 RBI.

Boston drafted him in the 30th round in 2013 and traded him to the Reds for international amateur signing bonus pool space on July 2, 2017. He underwent Tommy John surgery later that month, but return. In 2019, he hit .283 with 12 homers, 28 doubles, three triples and 51 RBI and a .798 OPS in 111 games for Triple-A Louisville.

Boston also signed catcher Jett Bandy, outfielder John Andreoli, corner infielder Jantzen Witte, lefty Mike Kickham, and right-handed pitchers R.J. Alvarez, Robinson Leyer and Domingo Tapia. All eight players, including Longhi, will be in big league spring training camp as non-roster invitees.

n The Red Sox claimed right-handed reliever Chris Mazza off waivers from the New York Mets.

Mazza turned 30 in October. He made his major league debut in 2019, posting a 5.51 ERA in 16 2/3 innings. He averaged 2.8 walks and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

WHITE SOX: Chicago boosted its starting rotation, finalizing a $5 million, one-year contract with two-time All-Star Gio Gonzalez that includes a 2021 club option.

The deal calls for a $4.5 million salary in 2020 and gives the White Sox a $7 million option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout.

The 34-year-old left-hander was 3-2 with a 3.50 ERA in 17 starts and 19 appearances last season for Milwaukee.

TWINS: Minnesota bolstered its bullpen by finalizing contracts for two right-handed relievers, adding Tyler Clippard on a $2.75 million, one-year deal and bringing back Sergio Romo with a contract that guaranteed $5 million and includes a 2021 club option.

Romo, 36, was acquired in a trade with Miami in July. He posted a 3.18 ERA with four walks and 27 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings for Minnesota.

Clippard, 34, had a 2.90 ERA in 62 innings for division rival Cleveland last season, with 15 walks and 64 strikeouts.

MARLINS: Right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia, who pitched in 64 games this past season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, agreed to a $1.1 million, one-year contract.

Garcia, went 1-4 with a 3.61 ERA in 2019. He has 3.66 ERA in 165 games over five major league seasons.

