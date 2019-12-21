Elijah Allen, Mt. View senior midfielder: Allen scored 29 goals and was the driving force behind Mt. View winning the Class C North championship, the school’s first regional title in 39 years. He was named to the Maine Soccer Coaches Association’s All-North team and was one of 10 players in the state voted to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region I team by MSCA members.

Alejandro Coury, Yarmouth senior forward/midfielder: After three years playing in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy system, Coury returned to Yarmouth and helped lead the Clippers to the Class B title and the No. 8 ranking in the USA Today national poll. Coury had 17 goals and five assists, including two goals in Yarmouth’s 3-1 state final win against Caribou. He was voted one of the state’s two United Soccer Coaches All-Americans.

Parker Deprey, Caribou senior back: Deprey was the top defender for the Class B North champions and the only full-time back voted to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region I team. A three-sport athlete who does not play club soccer, Deprey helped Caribou win state titles in basketball and tennis in 2018.

Gus Ford, Falmouth junior forward: Routinely switching from left to right and then into a central striking position, Ford had speed and skill that made him a constant threat. His header 49 seconds into the Class A state final set the tone for Falmouth’s 5-2 win over Lewiston. An All-Region I pick, he had 16 goals and nine assists.

Bilal Hersi, Lewiston senior forward: A three-time Varsity Maine All-State selection, two-time United Soccer Coaches All-American and this year’s Varsity Maine Player of the Year, Hersi led Lewiston to its third straight Class A final, producing 32 goals and 14 assists. He will play next season at Siena College.

Liam Ireland, Yarmouth senior midfielder: Considered by Yarmouth Coach Mike Hagerty to be his best all-around player, Ireland had nine goals and eight assists and was named to the Maine Soccer Coaches Association’s All-South team, was an All-Region I selection and was named the MSCA’s Class B Player of the Year. Ireland is planning to do a prep school year.

Brady King, Gorham senior midfielder/back: Regarded as one of the top defenders in the state, King moved to the midfield when 2018 Varsity Maine Player of the Year Andrew Rent was injured in the first game of the season. King had five goals and five assists while maintaining a strong defensive presence for the Class A South runner-up Rams. An All-Region I pick, King plans to play soccer in college, with Maine Maritime at the top of his prospective list.

Aidan Melville, Greely senior midfielder: Rangers Coach Mike Andreasen said Melville “basically carried our team on his shoulders” all the way to the Class B South final after three years playing for U.S. Development Academy programs. Melville had 19 goals and six assists. He will play next season for Providence College.

Alex Millones, Portland senior midfielder: A senior captain and four-year starter, Millones was named an MSCA All-South all-star after a five-goal, seven-assist season as a technically sound defensive midfielder. He also was an SMAA first-team and all-academic selection. Millones plans to play at Haverford College in Pennsylvania.

Max Murray, Kennebunk senior midfielder: Like Coury and Melville, Murray returned to his high school team this fall after playing Development Academy soccer. His 19-goal, seven-assist season warranted strong Player of the Year consideration. The SMAA Offensive Player of Year and an All-Region I selection will play at the University of Vermont.

Gabe Wagner, Freeport senior goalkeeper: In his first season playing goal, the athletic three-sport standout had a 0.9 goals-against average playing a tough Western Maine Conference schedule to help the Falcons reach the Class B South semifinals.

COACH OF THE YEAR



David Halligan, Falmouth: Before the start of the 2019 season, Falmouth lost its leading returning scorer to injury, an All-State goalie to an unexpected family move, and a third starter to a sport switch. Halligan moved his existing pieces around to form a dynamic team that could attack and defend. Falmouth (15-2-1) knocked off defending Class A South champ Gorham in a taut regional final, then steamrolled two-time defending state champion Lewiston in the state final. It was Halligan’s 12th title in 12 state championship game appearances at Falmouth – and his first title since the Yachtsmen moved up to Class A.

