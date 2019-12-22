Many traditions have been born during the 70-year history of the Press Herald Toy Fund.
And new ones begin every year.
The generous employees of Sevee & Mahar Engineers in Cumberland continued their tradition of pitching in to help needy children. Their $610 check arrived last week.
The student council of Skillin School in South Portland also sent its annual gift of $150.
And the members of the Riverside Ladies Golfers Association sent their annual wish for a Merry Christmas with a check for $625. The women of the weekly golf league at Riverside Golf Course in Portland have been regular supporters ever since they decided years ago to stop swapping gifts at their annual holiday party and instead pitch in to brighten the holidays for children.
The Chebeague Island Fire Department and staff of the Nonantum Resort in Kennebunkport made their annual donations, too.
The toy fund also received many gifts from many less familiar names, including many new donors. Time will tell what new traditions began this season.
All of those gifts, and more, are needed to help sustain the toy fund. The charity raised $3,903 during its first holiday season in 1949, and now seeks to raise $200,000 each year to provide gifts to thousands of Maine children.
TODAY’S DONATIONS
In sweet memory of Dick, Dot, Anita and Harold – Merry Christmas! $100
Continuing the yearly tradition of our retiree, Sharon. Leave of Absence / Retail Business Services $200
In memory of Lucy Johnson $50
In memory of our sweet Tristan. Love, Susan and Michael..$50
Merry Christmas Leslie Grimes Fischer! And Happy Holidays to all! $75
In memory of Bumpa. Love, the Johnson family $50
The Averbach/Popkin family $100
Merry Christmas! Tommy and Ryan $50
Michael and Kristin Brigham $100
Anonymous $30
Anonymous $100
In memory of Mary & Margaret Shapazian & David Barter, from Patti $20
Les & Jill Fleisher $30
Alice Rohman $40
Year to date $107,622.50
