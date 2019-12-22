CAPE ELIZABETH – Arthur Pomeroy Clum was born in Port Chester, New York. The only delightful child of Lawrence and Mary Clum. He grew up on Long Island, New York. During his school years he was a fierce lacrosse player and he won the highest award for Latin Language in the state of New York. He lived a year in Rome when his father took a sabbatical from Walt Whitman High School. While there, Arthur learned to speak Italian. He was raised in the Presbyterian Church and loved Sunday School. He graduated from Haverford College-the school of his dreams. He took a year off to determine whether or not to pursue a law degree. During that time, he worked as an intern in the Illinois Legislature, an experience that taught him a lot about life. He attended Antioch School of Law and graduated on May 24, 1981, and began his career with the Office of Advocacy in the State of Maine. Arthur loved his work and was part of two consent degrees that championed individuals with disabilities. One consumer said Arthur was their lawyer. He treated them with respect and compassion. A co-worker said, “Arthur… He was stubborn, irascible, could be formidable, and more, but he never wavered in his commitment to our clients. I will miss him and our friendship.” Arthur played cribbage and enjoyed flying kites with his grandchildren. Arthur attended the Second Parish Orthodox Presbyterian Church and loved his pastor, Danny Patterson. Arthur and Jana were married for 22 years, she loved and adored him lots and lots. There were times when they prayed together, he would take her hands in his and bow his head. He had a faith that was real to him. Towards the end of his life, Arthur the mountain climber, wanted to climb Mount Kilimanjaro with Jana. It was with good intent. Arthur was loved and adored by his family, respected in his community, but most of all loved being the strong champion of individuals with disabilities.Arthur is survived by his wife, Jana Clum; five step children, Skip and Alyson Longacre and their family, Matthew and Narnia Krapovicky and their family, Benjamin and Erin Longacre and their family, Robert and Kacie Longacre and their family, Steven Ward and Rebekah Lonagcre and their family; 12 grandchildren– an even dozen– and 2 great-grandchildren. He is now with his daughter, Abigail, in Heaven. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, January 11, 2019, at the Second Parish Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 32 Neal Street, Portland. Burial will be held in the spring at Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel of South Portland. To view Arthur’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.comTo view Arthur’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

