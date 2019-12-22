YORK – Richard Scamman “Dick” Marshall, 86, of York, Maine, died December 18, 2019. Born May 3, 1933, he was the son of Marguerite and Carroll Marshall of South Portland, Maine. Mr. Marshall and his wife Gail (Perry) were married for over 60 years and were residents of York, Maine.

Mr. Marshall graduated in 1951 from South Portland High School and attended Tufts University in Medford, MA. Mr. Marshall worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company for almost 40 years and retired as a Vice President in 1995. He was a member of St. George’s Episcopal Church in York Harbor, Maine. He was an avid golfer and member of York Golf and Tennis Club. The Marshalls spent more than 20 winters in Venice, Florida.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four daughters, Susan Holz and her husband, Bob of Marietta, Georgia; Carol Carmichael and her husband, Brian, of Andover, Massachusetts; Anne Goodwin and her husband, Scott, of South Berwick, Maine; Kate Ford and her husband, Mark, of York, Maine; ten grandchildren, Molly, Julia, Charlotte, Dylan, Elizabeth, Brenden, Emma, Sarah, Marshall and Lilly; his brother, Grover and his wife Linda, and his sister-in-law, Joanne MacKenzie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 4, in St. George’s Episcopal Church, 407 York St., York Harbor, Maine. For the complete obituary Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com

