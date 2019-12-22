SCARBOROUGH – Richard “Uncle Dick” Libby, 76, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, following a period of declining health.Richard was born in Portland, Maine, on Jan. 24, 1943, to the late Linwood Raymond Libby and Patricia Angela Woodward. Richard was their second child and only son. He is survived by three sisters: Jean Tibbetts of Hollis, N.H., Phyllis Sparks and her husband, David J. Sparks of Magnolia, Delaware, and Sharon Lamprecht and her partner, Bill Douvris of Hudson, N.H. Richard also had two stepsisters: Lucinda and Becky Wood.Richard loved baseball. He played on the Portland High baseball team throughout his high school years. He loved photography. He traveled throughout Europe, photographed the architecture of Paris, majestic castles, ancient Roman ruins, and examples of modern post war renewal. Richard loved to draw and was an excellent artist who displayed his work around Portland. Richard loved ice-cream-and-soda, cream rolls, Italian Sandwiches, Pepsi, Moxie, living a Christ centered life, doing the right thing, and love for his family. He loved being with family at Ken’s Place, the Lobster Shack, and his sister’s homes.Richard loved his friends at Stone in Webster in Boston, he said they were like a second family. He loved his friends at Macy’s in S. Portland, John, Mary, Jean and Lonnie. Friends witnessed Richard living his Christian faith: caring, generous, compassionate, always displaying his sense of wit and ready laugh. Richard loved the Patriots, Red Sox, and Portland Sea Dogs. Richard was a voracious reader of history, biographies, and all the newspapers he could find, keeping track of city and U.S. Government politics. Richard loved his many out of state nieces, nephews, and cousins who remember him as a fun, funny, loving, generous man. Their Uncle Dick will be greatly missed. Richard loved life.His family said Godspeed to Richard at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland on Dec. 6, 2019, with interment at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta, Maine. He is now in glory with our mother, Uncle Leon, and other beloved Christian family members who welcomed him home. “Till we meet again our greatly loved brother.” Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

