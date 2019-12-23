SCARBOROUGH — Maggie Whitmore and Ashlee Aceto combined for 45 points as the South Portland girls’ basketball team beat Scarborough 45-33 on Monday.

The Red Riots (5-1) led 19-15 at the half, but steadily pulled away over the final two quarters. Aceto scored eight of her 15 points in the second half, and Whitmore six of her 16 points.

Lindsey Fiorillo had 10 points for Scarborough (3-3).

BONNY EAGLE 46, SANFORD 35: The Scots (3-3) did not give up a field goal in the first half and beat the Spartans (1-5) in Standish.

Emily Bartash had 11 points and Emma Abbott 10 for Bonny Eagle.

Paige Cote had 14 points and Hope Tarbox 10 for Sanford.

GORHAM 55, THORNTON ACADEMY 38: Adele Nadeau scored 20 points in the Rams’ (3-3) triumph over the Trojans (1-4) in Gorham.

Jacqueline Hamilton added 12 points for Gorham.

Jessica Dow had 14 points and Mikenzie Melendez 10 for Thornton Academy.

WINDHAM 54, DEERING 18: Hannah Talon had 13 of her game-high 18 points in the second quarter as the Eagles (3-3) extended their lead to 37-10 and cruised past the Rams (0-5) in Portland.

Sarah Talon and Destiny Potter chipped in with eight points apiece for Windham.

Ella McGowan scored nine points for Deering.

MARSHWOOD 46, BIDDEFORD 25: Alexa McGee had 11 of her game-high 16 points in the first half and the Hawks (5-1) beat the Tigers (1-3) in South Berwick.

Angelina Bisson made three 3-pointers to finish with nine points for Marshwood. Casey Perry added six points and 14 rebounds.

Hannah Gosselin had six points for Biddeford.

MASSABESIC 66, NOBLE 47: Marissa Holt made four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points as the Mustangs (3-3) beat the Knights (5-1) in Waterboro.

Micaela Jacobs added 17 points for Massabesic.

Amy Fleming led the Knights in scoring with 17 points. Hannah Drew chipped in with 12 points.

TRAIP ACADEMY 35, RICHMOND 32: The Rangers (2-3) built a 24-17 lead after three quarters and held off a late charge to defeat the Bobcats (1-4) in Kittery.

Kiki Huntress and Jen McCluskey had eight points apiece for Traip Academy.

Bryanne Lancaster had 14 points, including nine in the fourth quarter when Richmond closed on a 15-11 run.

HOCKEY

YARMOUTH/FREEPORT 4, GREELY 0: Olivia Bradford had two goals and an assist as the Clippers (4-7) beat the Rangers (3-6) in Yarmouth.

Averil Shanigan assisted on Bradford’s first goal at 6:32 in the first period. Bradford found Emma Moll for a goal in the second period before scoring another herself. Sadie Carnes rounded out the scoring for the Clippers with a power-play goal in the third.

Meghan Abel had 22 saves for Greely.

SCARBOROUGH 6, EDWARD LITTLE/LEAVITT/POLAND 0: Meghan Donovan had two goals and an assist, and Evelyn Boardman had a pair of goals as the Red Storm (9-1) beat the Eddies (4-2-2) in Gorham.

Kathleen Murray and Ashley Farrington also scored, while Mya Sellinger had two assists.

PORTLAND/DEERING 8, BRUNSWICK 3: Caroline Lerch had three goals and an assist as the Bulldogs (6-4) beat the Dragons (0-9) in Brunswick.

Lucy Howe added two goals and an assists for Portland, while Elena Clifford had a goal and three assists.

Elena Palmer had two goals for Brunswick.

